NC House begins process to remove Democrat charged with sex crimes

The state House is beginning the process of removing N.C. Representative Cecil Brockman from office. The High Point Democrat was arrested earlier this month and charged with sex crimes involving a 15-year-old.

Brockman is currently in jail and hasn't responded to calls from both parties to resign, including from Gov. Josh Stein and the N.C. Democratic Party.

House Speaker Destin Hall announced Tuesday he's creating a bipartisan committee to investigate Brockman and determine whether he should be expelled. He says he'll be appointing committee members on Wednesday.

"Obviously, it's bad, and obviously, if those things are true, then he has no business serving in the state House," Hall told reporters. "He's got a right to due process in the criminal court system. He's got a right to some due process here as a member of the House. Those are probably different processes that will be gone through."

Hall says the committee process could takes weeks or months. The committee will review evidence and give Brockman or his attorneys an opportunity to respond.

"I don't think that there's any way that it can be done this week," he said. "It'll be dependent on when we're back in session anyway."

Stein said he thinks Brockman should be removed from office if he refuses to resign. Hall says Democrats in the House haven't heard from the legislator since his arrest.

If the full House votes to remove Brockman, Democratic Party leaders from his district would select a replacement, who would then be formally appointed by Stein.

The last time an N.C. House member was removed from office was 2008, when Rep. Thomas Wright was expelled for ethical misconduct. He was charged with mishandling $340,000 in loans and campaign and charitable contributions.