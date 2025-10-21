High Point City Council approves Southwest Mill District

High Point has approved the Southwest Mill District, which could pave the way for new jobs, homes and stores along West Green Drive.

The decision would rezone around 171 acres of land in the area southwest of downtown High Point and establish additional development standards to create a walkable, mixed-use district.

Several members of the Southside Neighborhood Association requested that the vote be delayed to allow residents more time to educate themselves.

But the City Council unanimously approved a zoning map and text amendment to create the district.

Mayor Pro Tem Britt Moore said current homeowners will still have their say.

“There's not a forced hand here. It's our attempt to give the people in that area that own their property to still do as they do, but for us to try to move forward with the Southwest growth and renovation," Moore said at the City Council meeting on Monday.

According to a presentation, the decision gives people choices and options on how to develop their property, but does not mandate that they do.

In other business, the Council approved an ownership transfer for a property on Wendover Avenue. Guilford County plans to use it for a supportive housing community project.

The location is the site of the county’s former animal shelter.

The goal is to create 40 to 60 units on the property with access to wraparound services. These include primary care, substance abuse treatment and life skills training, among other things.

The project was proposed by the city of Greensboro, which would ultimately oversee it.