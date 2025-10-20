© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Triad not targeted in latest redistricting move

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published October 20, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT
Rep. Don Davis (D-1st) is likely to face tough reelection prospects if proposed Congressional maps from the GOP-led legislature are put in place.
David Yeazell
/
Associated Press
The Triad has been a frequent focus of the state legislature’s redistricting efforts.

Voters in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point have been shuttled through various changes to the maps that determine who represents them in Congress.

But as the legislature works to again redraw the maps for a Republican advantage, it’s status quo in the Triad.

Wake Forest University Political Science Professor John Dinan says one reason changes won’t be made to local district lines is because the maps already favor the GOP.

"There's nothing to be gained by altering Triad-area districts on the part of Republican legislative leaders," he says. "Because those are all Republican held, and look to be rather solidly Republican held at this point."

Dinan says the current redistricting plans involve two districts in the eastern part of the state. Republicans currently hold ten of North Carolina’s fourteen seats in the House of Representatives.

He adds that if the maps are redrawn as GOP legislators want, they would likely pick up an additional seat.
