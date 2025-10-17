© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Howard Knob purchase will open acreage to public use

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:39 PM EDT
Howard's Knob with Boone in the background
Leila Jackson
/
Blue Ridge Conservancy
Howard Knob with Boone in the background

The Blue Ridge Conservancy has an agreement to purchase 73 acres on the north and east side of Howard Knob in Watauga County.

Howard Knob overlooks the town of Boone and has an interesting backstory. In 1979, NASA installed a windmill on its peak to provide energy during that era’s gas crisis. The structure was controversial. Many complained about the whooshing sound it created, and there were technical problems. The federal government took it down four years later.

In the 1990s, Howard Knob was sold to a private investor, sparking a conservation movement that led to the founding of what’s now the Blue Ridge Conservancy.

Eric Heigl with the Conservancy says 30 years later, the organization has now signed a contract to buy the land.

“The whole mountain's got a unique history with the windmill up there, and then the student-led activism to try to save the boulders up there," he says. "And so, we're hoping when this property closes in December, it'll close the loop.”

Plans for the land include hiking and climbing trails as well as additional parking.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber