Interactive Resource Center to host Greensboro candidate town hall

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published October 16, 2025 at 4:39 PM EDT
A photo of the Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro
DJ Simmons
/
WFDD
The Interactive Resource Center will host a town hall on Friday for Greensboro City Council candidates.

The Interactive Resource Center is hosting a town hall this week in Greensboro with city council candidates.

The forum will give potential city leaders an opportunity to address how they will tackle homelessness and the growing need for housing. It comes as Greensboro has launched its “Road to 10,000” plan to increase the number of homes being built.

IRC Director Bennita Curtain says people who are informed about where candidates stand are more likely to vote.

“You only do that when you're knowledgeable about what the candidates know and what they feel about topics that are important to you," she says. "And this is the topic that we think with people who are concerned that they can come out and they can really get to know that from their various candidates."

Curtain says she believes housing is near the top of the list of concerns for voters as the city continues to grow.

The town hall will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
