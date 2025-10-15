UNCG police chief speaks out after student arrest video sparks outrage

UNC Greensboro’s police chief is standing by his officers after a social media video showing a student’s arrest sparked outrage.

The footage shows campus police forcing a student onto a concrete sidewalk and pulling her boyfriend from his car. The incident has led to calls for an investigation from the school’s NAACP chapter and Guilford County Senator Michael Garrett.

"Our young people deserve to feel safe on their campus," Garrett said in a statement. "They deserve officers who see their humanity before they see a threat. And every parent, regardless of the color of their skin, deserves to send their child to college without wondering if a minor traffic violation might be the last time they see them alive."

According to police, Quinten Thomas and his girlfriend, student Alisia Rea, were arrested on Oct. 6 after his car was found parked illegally. Responding officers learned Thomas had a suspended license while investigating.

Thomas is seen being pulled from his car after asking an officer to back up so he can exit the vehicle as requested. Police allege he was verbally aggressive and refused multiple requests to cooperate.

UNCG Police Chief Chris Jasso said in a statement on Wednesday that “controlled force” was used to “safely” restrain Rea after she attempted to walk away. Videos show multiple officers forcing her to the ground.

Thomas has been charged with driving with a revoked license and resisting arrest.

Rea was charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a government employee.

Jasso said a full review of the incident is underway.