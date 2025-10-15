Mobile Terms and Conditions

1. There is no fee from WHQR to receive text messages. Message and data rates may apply- this can be checked with your mobile service provider. Charges are billed and payable to your mobile service provider or deducted from your prepaid account. Consent is not a requirement for purchase.

2. Data obtained from you in connection with this SMS service may include your mobile phone number, your carrier’s name and the date, time and content of your messages. We may use this information to contact you and provide the services you request from us. Alerts sent via SMS may not be delivered if the mobile phone is not in range of a transmission site, or if sufficient network capacity is not available at a particular time. Even within a coverage area, factors beyond the control of the wireless operator may interfere with message delivery, including the customer’s equipment, terrain, proximity to buildings, foliage, and weather. Wireless operators do not guarantee message delivery and will not be held liable for delayed or undelivered messages.

3. For information on data collection and us, please read our full corporate Privacy Policy.

4. We will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of any SMS message as delivery is subject to effective transmission from your network operator.

5. By subscribing to WHQR mobile alerts, the user consents to receive automated programming alerts, fundraising requests and contests via text message. Message frequency varies. Message & data may apply.

6. If you have any questions, text HELP to the number you received a text message from or contact us at feedback@whqr.org. To stop receiving messages reply STOP.

