Winston-Salem mulls park rule changes after rise in disruptive behavior

The Winston-Salem City Council is considering new rules to curb disruptive behavior in city parks.

The proposed ordinance would shorten park hours, ban large bags and prohibit camping in all 83 of the city’s public parks. Violations could result in fines.

The move comes after city staff removed furniture and other amenities from Merschel Park in response to an increase in police calls to the area.

At a committee meeting Monday, Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe said other city parks have faced similar challenges, particularly with drug use, encampments and vandalism.

“The purpose of this action is to really give us a reset with our parks, to position us for when the weather turns warm again come the spring, that we have rules in place to help mitigate any future disruptive behavior,” Rowe said.

Some council members raised concerns that the measure could unfairly target people experiencing homelessness and questioned the severity of penalties.

“If this is a Class 3 misdemeanor, it comes with a $500 fine,” said Council Member Scott Andree-Bowen. “Are we expecting the people who can’t afford a place to put their stuff to pay for these?”

The ordinance would also greenlight the installation of new signs outlining the rules, at a cost of $75,000.

City staff say the proposal will be revised before it’s presented to the full council in November.