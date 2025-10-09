State reports first flu death of the season in Western North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said an adult in the western part of the state died from flu complications during the first week of October. No other details were released to protect the family’s privacy.

“This is a sad reminder that flu infections can be serious and, in some cases, even fatal,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said in a news release. “We encourage everyone to take preventive measures against flu and other respiratory illnesses — like getting your yearly flu shot, washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home when sick.”

Health officials also warned that flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases are expected to rise in the coming months. Vaccines are available for all three illnesses. Children without insurance can receive them at low or no cost through the state’s Vaccines for Children program.

Last season, North Carolina recorded 544 flu-related deaths — the highest total since the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

Flu season in North Carolina typically runs from October through May.

For more information on respiratory viruses, including how to access vaccines, testing and treatment in your community, visit flu.ncdhhs.gov or covid.19.ncdhhs.gov.

A respiratory virus surveillance summary that includes information on flu, COVID-19, and RSV-related activity across North Carolina is updated weekly at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.