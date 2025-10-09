Greensboro employees voice worries over city plan to change healthcare benefits

Greensboro employees are voicing concerns that a change in their benefits could rapidly increase their health care costs.

City staff were recently notified that health insurance premiums would be increasing by 7 percent. Employees would also face a higher co-pay for emergency room visits and drugs like Ozempic.

According to Assistant City Manager Larry Davis, the change comes due to increasing medical costs that led to a funding shortfall of $7 million last year.

Dave Coker, the president of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro, told the city council on Wednesday that families made health care decisions for the next year based on current rates.

“Now, after those deadlines have passed, families are being told that the same coverage will cost hundreds to thousands of dollars more, and that's before you get sick and they'll be penalized simply for staying on the city plan," Coker said.

Coker requested that the city keep health care rates at their current levels, but no decisions were made. Greensboro currently employs more than 3,000 people, with open enrollment set to end on Oct. 27.

City officials have until then to consider other options.