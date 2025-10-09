© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Data center developers withdraw plans for Matthews project

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:13 AM EDT
Town of Matthews

The developers of “Project Accelerate” withdrew their rezoning application after a contentious community open house last week.

The developers framed the project as a boon to local tax revenue. However, residents worried that noise, traffic and power bills would all increase.

Data centers like “Project Accelerate” are among the main culprits for raising North Carolina’s projected energy demand, but their future is uncertain. Data center developers in Tarboro and Mooresville also recently withdrew plans for projects totaling 700 megawatts of capacity — nearly the whole output of some nuclear power plants.

Thursday’s community meeting in Matthews on the data center has been canceled.


Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
