'Stay the course': State Superintendent calls on community to support WS/FCS amid crisis

State Superintendent Mo Green came to Winston-Salem Tuesday night to talk about his plan for North Carolina’s public schools.

To a large crowd at Knollwood Baptist Church, Mo Green outlined his eight pillars for achieving excellence. Those include revering educators, preparing students for their next phase of life and fully investing in public schools.

He said there were headwinds, though — like declining enrollment and insufficient funding.

And in Winston-Salem, where the district has a $37 million debt, those gusts are especially strong. But Green says he’s hopeful.

“It looks bleak, and yet this is the opportunity of a lifetime, because now Winston-Salem has the opportunity to lead for the entire state of North Carolina, to show how we embrace our public schools," Green said.

He acknowledged the difficult cuts that have already been made, and said the road ahead would not be easy.

"It will be challenging, I know, but stay the course," Green said. "Stay the course because it will be of benefit to young folk and generations to come."

Green encouraged the community to support the district rather than point fingers.

For his part, he said he’d keep working with legislators to find additional resources, and, if asked, talk to potential funders directly.