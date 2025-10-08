NC Arts Council awards $11M in grants statewide

The North Carolina Arts Council has awarded $11 million in grants to organizations across the state.

Sustaining Support grants are reviewed and awarded on a three-year cycle by discipline.

The money will support artists, after-school programs and nonprofits, among others.

The largest single grant in Guilford County was around $321,000 to the Arts Council of Greater Greensboro. In total, Guilford-based organizations received more than half a million dollars.

Forsyth County’s largest grant recipient was the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. It received nearly $232,000 out of the county’s $496,000 in funding.