More than 300 first responders train at Carowinds for emergency situations

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 8, 2025 at 2:57 PM EDT
David Flower
/
City of Charlotte
The training exercise at Carowinds began on Tuesday and continues through Thursday.

A three-day training for local, state and federal first responders is taking place at Carowinds this week, bringing together more than 300 law enforcement, military, fire and medical personnel each day.

More than 40 agencies are participating, including the American Red Cross, Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the FBI and the Army’s 91st Civil Affairs Battalion.

The exercises are designed to improve preparedness across the Charlotte region by strengthening communication and coordination between agencies during emergencies. First responders are training for scenarios like active shooters and natural disasters.

“This is what teamwork looks like in government," Charlotte Fire Department Battalion Chief John Lipcsak said. "It lets all agencies know that their partners down the road, across county lines or across state lines are there with them and ready to act in a moment’s notice when something like this goes on.”

The training runs through Thursday. Carowinds is closed to the public and will reopen on Friday.


Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
