Winston-Salem will implement a fare cap for public transit starting next year

Winston-Salem bus riders will soon pay no more than $2 a day to get around the city.

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority is rolling out a new fare capping system, which limits how much passengers can be charged in a single day. After spending $2, additional rides will be free.

Officials say the move will modernize the transit system and increase ridership. The policy aligns Winston-Salem with other cities, including Greensboro and Raleigh, that already use fare caps.

The change will launch in January 2026 alongside Umo, a new mobile app for paying fares and planning trips.

