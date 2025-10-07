© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
SBI confirms probe of Berger challenger Sam Page

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published October 7, 2025 at 4:54 PM EDT
Sam Paeg at his desk
WFDD File photo
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has forwarded information from an investigation involving Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page to the State Bureau of Investigation.

A spokesman for the State Board of Elections says the agency conducted interviews with current and former Rockingham County Board of Elections officials concerning missing campaign financial disclosure reports.

The board ended its investigation in July and has shared records of the probe with the North Carolina SBI for further review.

The bureau has confirmed they are investigating Page but declined to release any details.

State elections officials say the main issue involves the retention of public documents by a local government unit.

Page is in a high-profile campaign to unseat North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger, also of Rockingham County.

Page has been the sheriff for more than 25 years. Berger is one of the most powerful figures in the legislature.

In a social media post, Page dismissed news of the investigation as “political theater” and said it would not dissuade him from running in 2026.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
