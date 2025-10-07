Forsyth County considers forgiving WS/FCS debt

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is weighing whether to forgive debt owed to it by the cash-strapped school district.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools currently owes the county about $5 million — money borrowed largely to fund school nurses and security officers.

At Monday's commission meeting, Board Chair Don Martin said a private group wants to raise money for the district. He was asked if the county might match those donations by forgiving an equal amount of its debt — a move meant to incentivize giving.

Commissioner Dan Besse pointed out that the deal wouldn’t increase taxes, as the budget for this year has already been finalized. He called it a good investment for students and taxpayers.

“The only way we're likely to ever get that money back is by demanding additional cuts to instruction and personnel within the school system," he said. "And I don't think that a majority of the community would approve of that as the alternative. So I see this as an alternative to that process.”

Commission Members Gloria Whisenhunt and Richard Linville both raised concerns about the proposal, with Whisenhunt suggesting that the district be placed on a longer-term payment plan instead.

The board is expected to take a vote on the matter on Thursday.