NC Board of Education members want to let public schools omit class rank from transcripts

A new North Carolina policy exempts charter schools from including a student’s class ranking on their high school transcript. The state Board of Education wants lawmakers to give traditional public schools the same option.

Charter schools have always legally been exempt from including class rank from their transcripts, but the state’s transcript system has not had the capability to hide rankings.

The state’s new student information system fixes that, and so the state board passed a new policy last week, codifying the exemption for charter schools.

The state Board of Education also voted to send a letter to the General Assembly, asking them to consider allowing traditional public schools the same flexibility.

“There are superintendents around this state who very strongly feel like the class rank situation is causing conflict and disruption in their school," board Vice Chair Alan Duncan said.

The board’s student advisor, Ian House, agreed, arguing class ranks cause “division in the classroom.” He suggested school leaders explore alternative systems, such as releasing only a student’s quartile ranking.