High school and university marching bands to perform in Greensboro Saturday

Marching bands and Majorette-style dance teams from area high schools and universities will be performing in Guilford County on Saturday.

The event will be Smith High School’s second annual Band of the Millennium Battle of the Bands.

Last year, there were eight groups performing. This time around, Assistant Band Director Jonathan Byrd says there are 17, representing four school districts, eight cities and three universities. It’s also not quite a battle this year.

“Because we had so many, we said, hey, let's just come do an exhibition. Have a good time. Everybody enjoy everybody else's performances. And of course, the students can network," Byrd says. "So it's really a celebration of the students and their hard work and dedication.”

Area high school bands will be performing along with North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine, UNC-Charlotte’s Majorette team, Pretty N’ Gold, and the Spartan G’s dance team from UNC-Greensboro.

Byrd says there will be a wide range of music featured on Saturday.

"You may hear some classical. Definitely R&B. Might hear some rock and roll, you might hear some hip hop, country," Byrd says.

Malachi Hines, a senior at Smith High School, plays the sousaphone and writes music. He performed at the last Battle of the Bands.

"It was a good time," he says. "I got to see what the younger kids in the community were doing and they got to show off their talents."

Hines will be performing again this year, and says he's looking forward to the competitive aspect of the event.

"Even though it's not being adjudicated, it's just an exhibition this year, there's still going to be a competitive part to it."

More information about the event can be found at Smith High School’s website.