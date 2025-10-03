© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Federal government shutdowns impact some programs and services at Camp Lejeune

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 3, 2025 at 6:26 AM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

The recent government shutdown has affected a limited number of programs and services at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

While the majority of installation services will remain operational, leaders said a small number may be affected by reduced staffing until federal funding is restored.

There are no planned changes in operations or hours for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, pharmacy, commissary or mess halls. Marine Corps Community Services, including fitness centers, child development centers, Marine Marts and gas stations will remain fully operational until further notice.

DoDEA schools will remain open for normal operations, except for sports (including practices) and extracurricular activities, which will pause during the shutdown.

Base officials said some of the programs and services that may be operating on reduced staff or operating hours include the ID card center, the regional personnel administration center, civilian human resources office, family housing and the Equal Employment Opportunity Office.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
