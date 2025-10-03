Federal government shutdowns impact some programs and services at Camp Lejeune

The recent government shutdown has affected a limited number of programs and services at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

While the majority of installation services will remain operational, leaders said a small number may be affected by reduced staffing until federal funding is restored.

There are no planned changes in operations or hours for Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, pharmacy, commissary or mess halls. Marine Corps Community Services, including fitness centers, child development centers, Marine Marts and gas stations will remain fully operational until further notice.

DoDEA schools will remain open for normal operations, except for sports (including practices) and extracurricular activities, which will pause during the shutdown.

Base officials said some of the programs and services that may be operating on reduced staff or operating hours include the ID card center, the regional personnel administration center, civilian human resources office, family housing and the Equal Employment Opportunity Office.