WNC may see delays in receiving federal Helene aid as government shuts down

The fight between federal lawmakers that has shut down the government is largely focused on health care funding, but a prolonged closure could impact Hurricane Helene relief funding in Western North Carolina.

This week, Gov. Josh Stein requested that the Office of Management and Budget exempt all recovery efforts for the region from the shutdown. It is unclear if this request will be granted.

“The people of western North Carolina cannot afford delays in recovery efforts especially as we head into the fall tourist season,” a spokesperson for the governor wrote in an email.

Stein confirmed that FEMA operations — like debris removal — will not be impacted by the shutdown. Although GOP Senator Ted Budd warned that federal reimbursements and repair work to bridges, roads and dams may be delayed.

Local governments throughout western North Carolina are waiting on FEMA to reimburse them for funds they spent in the immediate aftermath of Helene. The money has been slow to arrive for many municipalities and a shutdown that lasts weeks would mean further delays.

“That means tens of millions of dollars owed to NC & local governments for Helene recovery will be slowed down because of Dems’ obstruction,” Budd posted on X .

FEMA did not respond to messages sent by BPR News regarding how the shutdown will impact financial grants, reimbursements and other aid coming to Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

“It very likely could impact federal reimbursements and subcontractor funding could also be delayed," Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells said at a Wednesday Tourism Development Authority meeting. “This is not good for us.”

The shutdown also impacts the National Flood Insurance Program, which expired Tuesday. According to the Associated Press , homeowners will be unable to access new coverage.

The last government shutdown under President Donald Trump in 2018 lasted a record-breaking 35 days. It is unclear how long the current shutdown will last.

Tourism impacts possible

Budd also noted the impact of stripped back National Park staffing could have on tourism.

“Limited visitor services at parks will impact a tourism industry fighting to bounce back,” he wrote.

The shutdown's effect on tourism is another unknown.

The month of October is typically peak tourism time for the region, thanks in large part to the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. When Hurricane Helene impacted the area a year ago, it also caused a significant disruption to tourism.

In September, the National Park Service released a new contingency plan in guiding workers on what to close.

For the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, it would mean that some sections will be shut down including Cades Cove Loop Rd., Cades Cove Picnic Area, Cades Cove Visitor Center, Chimneys Picnic Area, and Sugarlands Visitor Center, according to an update on its website .

Most other roads, trails, campgrounds, picnic areas and restrooms will remain open, according to reporting from WLOS .

On the Blue Ridge Parkway, which stretches 469 miles, workers have slowly started to re-open access to iconic sites including Craggy Gardens and Mount Mitchell weeks ago . Parkway gates have remained open during previous shutdowns.

However, during the 2018 shutdown, some gates and roads were closed after trees fell and blocked parts of the road and no one was on staff to clear them.

The two parks contributed $3.5 million in visitor spending in 2024, according to the National Park Service Visitor Spending Effects Report . In total, their economic impact in the region is estimated to be $4.8 million, bringing in over 28 million park visitors.

Jose Sandoval and Felicia Sonmez contributed reporting to this story.