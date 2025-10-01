© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Alamance County Sheriff announces two arrests in Green Level shooting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 1, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT
Alamance County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Courtesy Alamance County Sheriff's Office
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office made two arrests in an ongoing investigation into a shooting that injured five people in the town of Green Level.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection with a recent shooting in the town of Green Level that injured five people.

Officials say 20-year-old Cedric Lamont Watson, Jr. has been charged with felony possession of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Sheriff Terry Johnson said Watson had been on parole for similar charges against him in August.

He says Watson is now in the Alamance County Jail, being held on a $2 million secured bond.

Officials also charged 19-year-old Javiya Parker with felony accessory to the crime. She was released on a $50,000 secured bond.

Johnson expects more arrests as the investigation continues. He added that all but one of the victims have been released from the hospital.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
