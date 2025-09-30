Forsyth County readies for changes to food and nutrition programs

The Forsyth County Department of Social Services is readying for new work requirements in a program that provides access to nutritious food.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is also known as Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) in North Carolina. More than 1 million residents across the state rely on it.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed in July, extends existing work requirements to those 55 to 64 and to parents of children 14 or older. It also removes exceptions for veterans and those experiencing homelessness.

Forsyth County Social Services FNS program manager Jessica Hunter says the department hasn't received a date for when the changes go into effect, but it's working to be ready when it does.

“Biggest part is, of course, making sure we understand what pieces of the policy we're receiving from the federal government, and then also empowering and educating our caseworkers, because they're going to be kind of our frontline to make sure that they're communicating this,” she says.

Hunter says her department is also raising awareness around free job training opportunities through the state's More Than a Job NC initiative for people receiving benefits. This can connect local recipients with trade or degree programs through Forsyth Technical Community College, culinary training at Second Harvest Food Bank and certifications through Goodwill.

Around 57,000 people rely on Food and Nutrition Services in Forsyth County.