Ex-App State staffer accused of embezzling thousands from the university

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 30, 2025 at 4:13 PM EDT
Image is an aerial view of Boone
Courtesy Appalachian State University

A former Appalachian State University employee is facing felony charges after allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the school.

Court documents show 26-year-old Florancie Jacques is accused of taking nearly $3,500 over a two-and-a-half-year period, beginning in 2022. At the time, she was working in the university’s admissions office.

App State officials say the alleged misconduct was uncovered after a “diligent review of expense reports by her supervisor, which initiated an investigation, resulting in an indictment and arrest.”

Jacques is charged with four counts of felony embezzlement by a state employee. She was released on a $50,000 bond on Monday.

The university says Jacques’ employment ended in March and that the school is now strengthening oversight of travel expense submissions. A follow-up audit is planned for next year.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle