Greensboro Water Resources will host public meeting to address community concerns

Greensboro's Water Resources Department is hosting a community meeting on Tuesday to answer residents’ concerns about discolored water coming from their pipes.

The meeting comes after several Southeast Greensboro residents told the City Council earlier this month that they were seeing brown water come from their faucets.

Water Resources Director Mike Borchers said at the Council meeting that it was a result of imbalances in the city’s system.

“When things get upset, whether it's a main break, whether it's a very large user on the system, or whether it's some other type of impact to the system, the system reacts," Borchers said. "And how the system reacts is we see sediment around water that can be in the pipes and in people's homes.”

Borchers said the discoloration can be fixed by flushing the lines. But residents say they’ve dealt with the issue for months.

The upcoming community meeting will touch on Greensboro’s water quality study, recent and proposed system improvements and updates to the city’s flushing program.

It will take place at 6 p.m. at East Market Seventh-Day Adventist Church.