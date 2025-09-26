© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Microsoft revokes IDF's access to technology it used to store surveillance data on Palestinians

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 26, 2025

Microsoft has revoked the Israeli military’s access to its cloud services. This comes after a joint investigation by The Guardian, Israeli Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call found that the Israeli Defense Forces were using the tech giant’s technology to store surveillance data on Palestinians.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Harry Davies, investigative correspondent at The Guardian, about how Israel was utilizing this surveillance data to inform its war in Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

