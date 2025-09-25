Guilford County readies shelters as winter approaches

Guilford County is readying its shelters to help those without housing.

High Point is preparing to have its facilities ready in November. This includes the Salvation Army, Open Door Ministries and West End Ministries. Between the three, there will be more than 100 beds available.

High Point Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson said at a county meeting on Tuesday that although these facilities will be open, there are currently no white flag participants in the city. The initiative provides temporary, emergency shelter during extreme weather.

"They will accept those where they have capacity, and once they've reached capacity, regardless of the temperature, then they have to turn folks away," Ferguson said.

The Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro will operate the city’s Doorway Project for the winter, starting in November. The initiative is expected to provide shelter for 125 people.

The nonprofit will also serve as a warming center for individuals without housing in December.