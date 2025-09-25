© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Bookmarks celebrates its 20th annual festival in Winston-Salem

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 25, 2025 at 2:02 PM EDT
A children's train ride drives between crowded book stalls during the Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors.
Courtesy Bookmarks
This weekend, the Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors is expected to draw some 20,000 attendees to downtown Winston-Salem.

The 20th annual Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors takes place this weekend in downtown Winston-Salem.

The festival brings people together from across the country to celebrate stories and the power they have to connect us. The four-day event typically brings in some 20,000 attendees from all walks of life — book lovers and non-book lovers alike — and includes author meet and greets and children’s activities.

Executive Director Jamie Southern has been with Bookmarks for 13 years. She says she’s particularly excited about the topical panels they’ve assembled this weekend.

"The National Book Foundation is coming and bringing two of their finalists, who will be on a panel, which is really cool," says Southern. "So, they're the ones who give out the National Book Award every year. Really excited to have National Book Award winner and North Carolina author Jason Mott returning to the festival with his new book."

Southern says she’s also looking forward to a free keynote on Saturday from author Heather McGhee talking about her book The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together. Another highlight: local author Virginia Evans will discuss her debut novel, The Correspondent, which has made several bestseller lists this year. Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors runs through Sunday in downtown Winston-Salem.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
