© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WS/FCS to cut employer-funded dental insurance for staff

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 24, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools education building
WFDD File photo
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools education building

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has voted to cut employer-funded dental insurance amid its ongoing financial crisis.

The district had been providing free dental coverage to active employees and some retirees, but officials say that’s not common in other school systems. Cutting it will save more than $3 million over the next two years.

During public comment at the most recent Board meeting, Forsyth County Association of Educators President Jenny Easter said that’s not enough money to justify the cut.

“We're already in debt, up to our eyeballs, with no plan to pay it back," Easter said. "So why take away dental insurance? One of the only things left that actually matters to some of our employees left and their livelihoods just to chip away at a mountain we can't even move."

Another speaker said the loss of free dental coverage would cause major financial strain for retirees who had been relying on it.

But to save the same amount of money, district officials said they’d need to cut roughly 33 positions. Board member Leah Crowley called it a trade off.

"It's got to go one way or the other. So it's either lose positions or lose employer-funded dental insurance," she said.

Ultimately, the board voted 7-2 to approve ending the benefit.

Also at the meeting, Interim Superintendent Catty Moore said that after major job cuts and reassignments, multiple employees have resigned.

That's especially true for Exceptional Children Teacher Assistants, she said. That department was among the hardest hit by the last reduction in force, or RIF.

“We have EC TAs that have been reassigned that have shown up to schools and have decided ‘I don't want to do this anymore,'" Moore said. "And so we are now at the point where we have vacancies and we will need to call back off of the RIF list folks back into those positions based on how our policy is written.”

She said this was a "prime example of how difficult this has been for folks to navigate."

In addition to those vacancies, the district will be looking to fill positions at high-need schools, career and technical education roles and data managers. All other school-based hiring remains frozen.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz