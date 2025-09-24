Poll of North Carolinians finds partisan divide over certain Constitutional protections

The survey from Catawba College of 1,000 people found that more than 90 percent rated the protections of life, liberty and property to be extremely or very important.

But there were partisan differences among views on individual amendments.

Michael Bitzer, a political scientist at Catawba, says the gaps show that the country has deep divisions that need to be addressed.

“I think where we need some work is people understanding what these basic principles are, perhaps some of the history behind them, and to try and find some kind of bridge over some of these more controversial issues,” he says.

On the Second Amendment, about 90 percent of Republicans said it's important, while only about half of Democrats thought so.

And there was a chasm between Democrats and Republicans over freedom of the press, where Democrats’ support was 34 points higher than that of GOP respondents.

