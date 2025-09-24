Lansing to celebrate resiliency on the anniversary of Helene

The Ashe County town of Lansing is celebrating a year of resilience this Saturday on the anniversary of Helene.

Lansing was hit hard by the storm, with floodwaters from Big Horse Creek causing many Main Street businesses to shut down.

Several have reopened since then, and the town is welcoming visitors to its parks and places.

Saturday’s events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting on Main Street. Food vendors, a farmers' market and children’s activities will be held at three venues near where the flood hit.

The festival will also celebrate Appalachian heritage with crafts and music.

Helene devastated many Western North Carolina counties when it struck Sept. 27, 2024. More than 100 people in North Carolina died.

