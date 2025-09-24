© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Lansing to celebrate resiliency on the anniversary of Helene

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published September 24, 2025 at 9:12 AM EDT
Volunteers set up tents to help serve the people of Lansing days after Helene hit
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
Volunteers work from tents on Main Street to serve the people of Lansing days after Helene struck.

The Ashe County town of Lansing is celebrating a year of resilience this Saturday on the anniversary of Helene.

Lansing was hit hard by the storm, with floodwaters from Big Horse Creek causing many Main Street businesses to shut down.

Several have reopened since then, and the town is welcoming visitors to its parks and places.

Saturday’s events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting on Main Street. Food vendors, a farmers' market and children’s activities will be held at three venues near where the flood hit.

The festival will also celebrate Appalachian heritage with crafts and music.

Helene devastated many Western North Carolina counties when it struck Sept. 27, 2024. More than 100 people in North Carolina died.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
