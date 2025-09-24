Cone Health wins approval for new $250M Mebane hospital

Cone Health has received state approval to build a new hospital in Mebane.

The $250 million facility will include 46 acute care beds, 15 emergency department bays and several operating rooms.

State regulators ultimately chose Cone’s plan over a joint proposal from Novant Health and Duke Health.

Officials say the facility is intended to serve eastern Alamance County, reducing the need for residents to travel longer distances for hospital services.

Cone Health Mebane Hospital is set to open in April of 2029.

