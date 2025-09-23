Lenovo to expand Guilford County facility, add 400 jobs

Lenovo is expanding its manufacturing and fulfillment facility in Guilford County.

The technology company announced plans to invest $77 million in its Whitsett plant, creating more than 400 new jobs.

The facility, located on Judge Adams Road, opened in 2007 and produces servers.

Lenovo officials say the expansion is driven by customer demand and the region’s strong workforce and infrastructure.

The company already employs more than 3,000 people in North Carolina