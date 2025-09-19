New study shows growing deer tick population in Western NC and more human Lyme disease cases

A new study from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro reveals that the Tar Heel State is seeing a surge in Lyme disease cases. The rise is due to the expansion of blacklegged ticks, the primary carriers of the disease.

While the Northeast and Midwest have historically accounted for the majority of cases, North Carolina has seen an increase over the past decade.

Researchers found that the blacklegged tick — also known as the deer tick — has spread into the Blue Ridge Mountains and western Piedmont, areas once considered low-risk.

The study, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows a dramatic increase in tick density in these regions, aligning with the rise in human Lyme disease cases.

The ticks are believed to have moved into North Carolina from southwestern Virginia. Researchers say the findings emphasize a need for updated guidance for health care providers, increased public awareness, and enhanced surveillance to help lower the risk of infection.

