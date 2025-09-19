CDC panel continues meeting on vaccines

/ Committee members attend a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the CDC on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Chamblee, Ga. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

A panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccines recently had all its members replaced by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The panel meets this week to consider changes to the child vaccine schedule.

On Thursday, the panel voted to change the recommendations for a combined shot for measles, mumps, rubella and varicella; 85% of kids already receive those shots separately.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Elaine Chen, national biotech reporter for our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.

