© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bonita J. Brown formally installed as WSSU's first permanent female chancellor

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 19, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
Bonita J. Brown stands at a podium at a ceremony for her formal installment as Winston-Salem State University's first permanent female chancellor
Courtesy Winston-Salem State University
Bonita J. Brown was formally installed as Winston-Salem State University's first permanent female chancellor at a ceremony on Sept. 19, 2025.

Bonita J. Brown was formally installed as Winston-Salem State University’s first permanent female chancellor at a ceremony on Friday morning.

WSSU’s choir performed “What Happens When a Woman,” by Alexandra Olsavsky at the event.

Several speakers, including Gov. Josh Stein and University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans praised Brown for her leadership.

When she took the stage, she called her installment a full-circle moment — Brown was born during her mother’s senior year at Winston-Salem State.

“Every decision, every move, every step has led me to this day," she said. "And now I have the privilege to give the next generation of leaders what Winston-Salem State gave my parents: the chance to soar academically and to build a better life through social and economic mobility.”

Brown became the 14th chancellor of WSSU in July of last year.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz