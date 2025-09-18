North Carolina HBCUs report enrollment increases

North Carolina’s Historically Black Universities saw some of the highest enrollment growth in the state, new data shows.

The University of North Carolina System as a whole reported record enrollment this fall, surpassing a 250,000 students for the first time.

Some of the largest percentage increases were seen in the system’s HBCUs including North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

The school saw a 6.7% jump, with nearly 1,000 more students than last fall.

N.C. A&T’s census report shows growth in several demographics, including in-state, international and graduate students.

Winston-Salem State University’s numbers also went up by 4%.

In a press release, WSSU officials partially credited the increase to a new system designed to streamline the admissions process.