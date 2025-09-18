Greensboro City Council approves sale of controversial former motel property

The Greensboro City Council has approved the sale of a controversial piece of property to a Raleigh-based nonprofit developer.

The former Regency Inn site is the location of a long-delayed project that ultimately fell through. Partnership Homes was originally selected to transform the property into supportive housing, but was unable to secure the needed funding.

The city then directed another nonprofit, Step Up on Second, to take over. That deal also fell through after the parties couldn’t agree on terms.

The city council decided on a third try when it voted 8-1 at its meeting Tuesday to sell the land to DHIC, Inc. for $350,000.

Mayor Pro Tem Marikay Abuzuaiter says, despite the obstacles, there’s now a real opportunity for this to be a success.

“I want to make sure that this moves forward, that it's not delayed again, and I see that a lot of good things can come out of this,” she says.

According to a presentation, DHIC plans to build 114 housing units at the site, including 54 for seniors. The new homes will be for those at 30, 50 and 60 percent of the area’s median income.