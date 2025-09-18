© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Greensboro asks residents to dim lights to protect migrating birds

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 18, 2025 at 3:24 PM EDT
Migrating cranes fly during dusk.
Jens Meyer
/
AP
Migrating cranes fly during the dusk near Straussfurt, central Germany, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

The city of Greensboro is asking residents to dim their lights for migrating birds.

Each spring and fall, millions of birds pass through North Carolina on their way to breeding or wintering grounds. But artificial light can disorient them, leading to fatal building collisions; a study found up to a billion migrating birds die this way each year.

That’s why the city launched its “Lights Out” program in 2022. From now through November 30, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to switch off all unnecessary lights between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Greensboro joins dozens of cities nationwide with similar efforts, including Winston-Salem. The voluntary program will operate again starting March 15, when spring migratory season begins.
