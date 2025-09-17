Cone Health receives national recognition for narrowing the blood pressure gap

Cone Health has received a national award for its initiative to reduce health care disparities among Black patients.

In 2023, roughly 65% of Black Cone Health primary care patients had their high blood pressure under control. That’s nearly 10 percentage points lower than in other populations. Beginning that year, the health care network set about narrowing the gap.

Dr. Olu Jegede was a leader in the initiative. He says it used a multi-disciplinary, hands-on approach that featured a community-based pharmacy.

"They have a virtual visit to these patients, so they don't even need to go to the doctor," he says. "And the pharmacist did exceptional work with the patients, including the foods to eat, when to take their medications, how to take their medications, and other social-related health needs."

Results from the study showed blood pressure control gains among all participants, with Black patients up nearly 6 percentage points. For their work, Jegede and his team received the 2025 Bernard J. Tyson National Award for Pursuit of Healthcare Equity.