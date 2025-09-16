© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Four vying for Asheboro mayor's seat. Early voting begins Thursday

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published September 16, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT
WFDD File photo

Early voting begins Thursday for many North Carolina municipal primaries.

In Randolph County, the open seat for mayor of Asheboro is among the key races. Four candidates have filed to replace longtime officeholder David Smith. Smith is not seeking re-election.

The field includes sitting Council Members Eddie Burks and Joey Trogdon, as well as Brett Thompson and Jen Bucardo.

Fourteen candidates have filed for four seats on the Asheboro City Council. The primary will reduce the field for the general municipal election in November.

Many of the other races across the county did not have enough candidates to merit a primary.

Early voting runs through Oct. 4 and will be held at the Randolph County Board of Elections Office in Asheboro.
