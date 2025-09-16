Alamance County considers consolidation of health and human services

Alamance County officials are considering combining the region’s health and human services under a single governing board.

According to a presentation to the Alamance County Board of Commissioners, the recommended change would combine the Family Justice Center, Veterans Services and the health department.

The new agency would have a board of up to 25 members, with 15 recommended. It would consist of a county commissioner and various health care professionals, among others.

Alamance County Manager Heidi York told the board at its meeting on Monday that there were already similarities in offerings for veterans and at the Family Justice Center.

“We think that there's some opportunity to provide more services by this alignment with the health department and some of the new services that they've been offering," York said.

Currently, 34 counties across the state have adopted a consolidated human services model.

It was recommended that the Board of Commissioners vote on the change at its meeting on Oct. 20.