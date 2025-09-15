Fiesta showcases the Triad's rich and varied Hispanic cultures

Saturday is the Hispanic League's 33rd annual Fiesta Festival in downtown Winston-Salem, celebrating Hispanic culture, food and family.

Today in Forsyth County, that Hispanic culture is made up of those from more than a dozen different Latin American countries, and that diversity will be on display this weekend with live music and dance, including salsa, Brazilian samba, and ballet folklorico, capped off with a performance by recording artist Diana Reyes.

Hispanic League Executive Director Diane Massas says the organization’s mission is critical, particularly in today’s political climate.

"The importance of our festival and our organization is to improve the lives of Hispanic Latinos by promoting community inclusion, education, health and multicultural understanding," she says. "And by this, we want to encourage our Hispanic, Latino and the community in general to embrace themselves and work together as a community."

There will be a variety of food trucks and vendors selling Latin American cuisine. And a children’s stage will showcase dance groups from the school system as well as Latin Grammy nominee Flor Bromley.

