Summerfield refers internal probe of former town employees to sheriff’s office
The town of Summerfield says an internal investigation has uncovered “potential criminal” wrongdoing by former employees.
Officials announced Thursday they’ve delivered their findings to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office under a court order.
In August, the town filed a lawsuit accusing former town manager Scott Whitaker and finance officer Dee Hall of misconduct — though officials say the new findings are separate from that case.
Both former employees deny any wrongdoing.