Guitarist John Hussman, Emily Burdette, and vocalist Jordan Hughes perform
WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! performances are held in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming shows or listen to the produced broadcasts of many of our shows by clicking the listen button.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

Soup to Nuts Featuring: Admiral Radio

WHQR
Published September 10, 2025 at 10:39 AM EDT

WHQR’s Soup to Nuts Concert Series presents Admiral Radio. Becca Smith and Coty Hoover played a standout set at Live at Ted’s =Admiral Radio recorded live at Ted’s.

