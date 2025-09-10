© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Guilford County Board of Education extends superintendent's contract to 2029

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:37 PM EDT
Dr. Oakley headshot.jpg
Courtesy Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley assumed the role in 2022.

The Guilford County Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to extend Superintendent Whitney Oakley’s contract through June 30, 2029 — the maximum time allowed by law.

Members also gave her a 5% annual salary increase, a retention bonus of 10% of her pay this school year, and a $30,000 contribution to a retirement account of her choice.

Multiple board members, like Crissy Pratt, praised Oakley’s performance.

“We really appreciate, so much, all of the hard work that you do. And in particular, I appreciate your responsiveness," Pratt said. "I tell people all the time, if I have something, I will text Dr. Oakley, and I will have not only an answer but a resolution almost immediately.”

Oakley assumed the role in 2022, and previously served the district in a variety of leadership roles, including chief academic officer and deputy superintendent.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
