Governor Stein stops in Wilmington to deliver message of support to union workers

The event was held to celebrate 20 years of leadership by outgoing President MaryBe McMillan and to unite supporters of working-class North Carolinians.

Stein said his administration has already introduced 26,000 new jobs to the local economy and over $20 billion in direct investments, but said more investment is needed in the state’s workforce to support the ever-growing population.

Stein said he champions apprenticeships, workforce development and career technical education.

“We need to invest in support staff, like school nurses, social workers, counselors. We want teachers to focus on teaching, not have to deal with all the other issues,” Stein said. “A stronger North Carolina demands that our people be safe and healthy. I'm calling for higher salaries for law enforcement so we can address staffing shortages that exist across the state.”

Stein surprised AFL-CIO president with an induction into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society , an honor bestowed only by the governor to those who’ve made significant contributions to the state through acts of service.

The governor also met with film and tv workers to discuss ways to boost the local film industry.