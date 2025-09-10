Forsyth eyes deal to bring mystery company to Winston-Salem

Forsyth County commissioners are set to vote Thursday on whether to offer financial incentives to a United Kingdom-based chemical manufacturer considering a move to Winston-Salem.

The company, referred to as “Project Touchdown,” has pledged to create 30 jobs over the next five years with average annual salaries of about $59,000. Its total planned investment is roughly $5 million.

Commissioners will consider offering up to about $54,000 in incentives if the company decides to set up shop in Forsyth County. The Winston-Salem City Council is scheduled to take up a similar proposal on Monday.

The use of public funds for private projects has drawn scrutiny in recent weeks. Several residents recently voiced opposition to the city’s $4 million commitment to The Grounds, a large mixed-use development now under construction.