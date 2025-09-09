© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina Baptist Hospital proposes freestanding emergency department in Winston-Salem

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published September 9, 2025 at 1:21 PM EDT
A photo of downtown Winston-Salem
WFDD File photo
The city of Winston-Salem

North Carolina Baptist Hospital is looking to develop a freestanding emergency department in Winston-Salem.

The project is expected to cost around $33 million and be completed in early 2028. It would establish a healthcare facility that is not located inside a hospital that can provide emergency care.

North Carolina Baptist is seeking approval for its proposal from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

A public hearing for the project will be held on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at Kernersville Town Hall.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons