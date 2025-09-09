Federal charges filed against man accused in Charlotte light rail killing

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

The suspect in the murder of Iryna Zarutska has been charged with a federal crime in connection with the killing last month on the light rail in Charlotte, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina said Tuesday.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court charges DeCarlos Brown, 34, with one count of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system — a crime that falls under federal jurisdiction. Brown has already been charged with first-degree murder, a state charge, following his arrest by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police immediately after the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska, 23.

“This brutal attack on an innocent woman simply trying to get to her destination is an attack on the American way of life,” said Charlotte-based U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson, in a statement. “Of course, crimes like this affect the victim the most — Iryna deserves justice, and we will bring justice to her and her family. But crimes like this also affect everyone who relies on mass transportation to get to and from work and go about their daily lives, and federal charges are necessary to protect the public and ensure confidence in our transportation systems.”

The new charge comes as attention on Zarutska's Aug. 22 killing mushrooms, with statements from President Trump, Elon Musk, FBI Director Kash Patel and dozens of other state and local figures. A gruesome video of the attack released over the weekend sparked further outrage and prompted national coverage from Fox, CNN and other news outlets. Many are Republicans who have slammed Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and local officials.

Brown had previously been arrested 14 times, including for a robbery charge that sent him to prison. His mother has said he suffered from schizophrenia. His most recent arrest prior to the August killing was in January, when he was charged with a misdemeanor — misusing the 911 system. Brown was released on a written promise to appear, and his public defender had requested an evaluation of his competency. He was homeless at the time of the killing and did not have a ticket to ride the light rail the night of Zarutska's death, officials have said.

Zarutska was a Ukrainian refugee who came to Charlotte seeking safety from Russia's war on her home country. She had a degree in art, learned English and was trying to obtain her driver's license to help build a life in the U.S.

Federal prosecutors' description of the case shows Zarutska and Brown had no interaction before he stabbed and killed her, shortly before 10 p.m., as the train passed through a bustling part of South End.

"Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed the victim entering the light rail car and sitting down in the row in front of Brown. Approximately four minutes later, Brown pulled a knife from his pocket and unfolded it before striking the victim three times from behind. Following the attack, Brown walked away from the victim," prosecutors wrote.

“Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people,” said U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi, in a statement. “I have directed my attorneys to federally prosecute DeCarlos Brown Jr., a repeat violent offender with a history of violent crime, for murder. We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence — he will never again see the light of day as a free man.”

Brown faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted, in addition to the state charges that also carry a life sentence if convicted.